Kwara State House of Assembly has passed the state Public Audit Bill 2021.

Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq had forwarded the bill to the House for consideration.

The motion for the passage of the Bill was moved on the floor of the House yesterday by the House leader, Hon Abubakar Magaji.

It was passed after the House adopted the report of its committee on Public Account, which was presented by its chairman, Abdulkareem Paku.

The Public Audit Bill allows the office of auditor-general of the state to be independent against domiciliation in the state Ministry of Finance and Planning.

It also makes provision for the appointment of the auditor-general of the state and delegation of power in the ministry.

It also provides for remuneration and other condition of service, removal of the auditor-general, immunity for personal liability and organisational structure of the office of auditor-general, among others.

The speaker of the House, Hon Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, thereafter directed the Clerk of the House, Hajia Halimah Perogi, to send a clean copy of the bill to the state governor for his assent.