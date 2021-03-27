By Abdullahi Olesin |

Worried by the recent cases of kidnapping in the state, Kwara State House of Assembly has called for the establishment of a special Joint Security Task Force to curb the menace and other criminal activities in the state.

The House urged the state government to act fast on the establishment of the outfit after adopting a matter of general public importance titled, “Spate of Kidnapping in Kwara State.”

The matter, which was raised by Hambali lbrahim (APC, Owode-Onire), enjoyed the support of all members at the plenary.

Ibrahim said the call has become imperative in view of the recent cases of kidnapping and other negative tendencies in some parts of the state.

Other lawmakers, who contributed to the debate, stressed the need for residents to focus attention on use of motorcycles by miscreants to perpetrate crimes in the state.

The Speaker, Engr Yakubu Danladi, while reading the resolution of the House on the matter, called on the state government to set up a joint security taskforce to checkmate criminal activities in all parts of the state.

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalls that while a motor dealer was kidnapped in Ilorin, the state capital, about three weeks ago, three farm managers were also kidnapped by unknown gunmen in their farms in Asa local government area of the state.

The suspected kidnappers had contacted the farm owners and demanded N45m as ransom for the three victims.