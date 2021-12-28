Kwara State government has donated various tools to the persons living with disabilities ( PLWDs) in the state to aid their movements.

The tools donated to the PLWDs by the government include 18 guiding canes, four tricycles, five armpit crutches, 14 wheelchairs and three walking sticks.

The government also awarded educational support grants to 23 PLWDs in tertiary institutions.

The chairman of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Kwara State chapter, Yusuf Bashir hailed the state governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq for ensuring their welfare and wellbeing.

He described as unprecedented various interventions by the state government to make life meaningful to the people living with disabilities in the state.

“We give our profound gratitude and appreciation to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on the giant stride taken so far on the rights of persons with disabilities in the state.”

“We wish to note that the administration will be the first to critically analyse the problems being faced in the society by persons with disabilities and give it a thought to alleviate our suffering.

“We appreciate His Excellency on the financial support to PLWDs in tertiary institutions to cushion our wellbeing and the distribution of mobility aids to ease our movement in the state,” Bashir added

