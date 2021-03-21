By Abdullahi Olesin |

No fewer than 67 lives were lost to road accidents across Kwara State between January and February, this year.

A total of 3,370 persons were also arrested for various traffic offences during the period under review.

Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade confirmed these developments to LEADERSHIP Weekend.

He confirmed that 46 people lost their lives to road accidents in January while 21 deaths were recorded in the month of February, 2021.

Owoade disclosed that the Command recorded 32 road crashes which involved 54 vehicles in the month of January while in the month of February the Command recorded 34 road crashes which involved 38 vehicles.

He further said that the accident involved majorly commercial drivers from other states.

Owoade attributed the road carnage to reckless driving by the commercial vehicles drivers, speed limit violation, tyre burst, wrongful overtaking, and dangerous driving among others.

He advised the drivers of both commercial and private vehicles to always abide by the traffic rules and regulations to ensure the safety of their lives and those of the passengers.