The Kwara State government has approved the dualisation of the Yebumot Al -Hikma University-Adeta Roundabout-Oloje road in Ilorin, to ease traffic gridlock in the state capital.

The approval was given at the week’s meeting of the State Executive Council(SEC).

When completed, the road will serve as an industrial layout by connecting Asa Dam- Western Reservoir dual carriageway with Kaiama road at Oloje, Ilorin, thereby shortening travel time.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the SEC meeting, the commissioner for communications, Hon. Abosede Buraimoh, said the contract, which is to be completed in 10 months, was awarded at the cost of N1,6bn to JMK Construction after a bidding process.

She said SEC also approved the award for phase one upgrade of Gbugbu market in Edu local government area of the state at the cost N442.9m after a bidding process.

“This is to further boost economic activities of the state through the market which attracts international traders and investors from neighbouring countries and all parts of Nigeria,” the commissioner added.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT