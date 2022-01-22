The Kwara State government has banned street begging in Ilorin, the state capital.

The commissioner for social development, Hon. Abosede Aremu, announced this during a meeting with stakeholders in Ilorin.

She said the government took the bold step in view of the nuisance that street begging poses on major roads in the city.

The commissioner said her ministry and the Hausa community representatives had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the ban.

She reminded residents of the punishment and penalty for street begging which attracts a fine or imprisonment according to the Kwara State Street Begging Prohibition Law 2006.

The representatives of Hausa community, Surajudeen Hussain, Rufai Sanni and Mohammed Lawal, assured the state government of their cooperation in getting Ilorin streets free of beggars.

