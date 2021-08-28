The Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC) has approved the location of one of its smart schools in Kwara State.

The commission had earlier approved the construction of the first set of smart schools in 2019 in 20 states but Kwara was clearly not considered because of its pariah status between 2013 and 2019.

Designed to offer 21st century education, the ‘smart school’ would comprise comprehensive IT-enabled basic classes that would accommodate preschoolers, primary classes and junior secondary school classes, fitted with accessories like e-libraries, clinic and laboratories that make a complete school in the internet age.

Speaking at the inspection of the proposed site for the school in Ilorin, the state capital, UBEC national consultant for the project, Prof. Masud Abdulkareem said they were in the state to conclude all preliminary works, including suitability of the site, prior to the construction which will take 12 months.

Abdulkareem described the smart school concept introduced by UBEC boss, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi as a game changer in basic education in Nigeria.

“With a smart school, a teacher at UBEC headquarters in Abuja or anywhere in the world can simultaneously teach students in all schools in Nigeria. UBEC has engaged one of the best ICT companies in the world, Huawei. It is the one to equip and provide the software for the learning materials.

“This is the second phase of the smart school proposed by UBEC. This team was sent by the executive secretary of UBEC to come and access the suitability of the site. I have a team of experts that will do the geo-technical and geophysical survey to establish the appropriateness and capacity of the soil so that the foundation will be done,” he added.