The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara State chapter, Most Reverend Paul Olawoore, is dead.

Olawoore died on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the age of 60.

Meanwhile, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commiserated with the Kwara Christian community on the death Olawoore.

The governor in a condolence message described the death of the CAN’s chairman as painful.

“It is indeed a painful exit of a prominent clergy who devoted his entire life to the service of God and humanity. He would be missed as a cerebral clergy known for his pursuit of peace and love for all.

“My profound condolences go to his immediate family, the Catholic family, and the entire Christendom in Kwara State on this sad loss. May the Good Lord grant him rest and comfort the family and the community he left behind,” AbdulRazaq added in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

