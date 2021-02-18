By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The president of Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Mr Sam Ocheho, believes Kwara State can host a world class National Under-18/21 Handball Championships.

Ocheho stated this during his visit to the state deputy governor, Honourable Kayode Alabi, in his office yesterday.

HFN boss while appealing to the state government to hasten the ongoing rehabilitation work of the outdoor handball courts as well as help provide health personnel for the championships, said the technical department of HFN will visit the venue of the championship 10 days to the event to ascertain the level of readiness of the host before the championship kicks off.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am optimistic that Kwara State can host a world class National U18/21 Handball Championship because of the zeal I am seeing in this current government.

“I visited the outdoor court and I believe it can be fixed for the competition in two weeks before the state government decides to import materials for a standard court.”

“Fixing of the outdoor courts should remain our priority because most of the states are ready to come to Kwara for the championships.”

“Before the players will arrive, the technical officials of the Handball Federation will visit the venue of the championship to inspect the facilities,” he said.

The deputy governor, Kayode Alabi, commended the leadership of the HFN, saying the state government will look into the request of the federation in terms of accommodation, feeding, security, medical and transportation.

“The state government is excited that Kwara was chosen for the hosting of the National U-18/21 Championship. One of the core cardinal points of this administration is to empower the youths via sports and this is why we keyed into the agenda of the handball federation.

The National Under 18/21 Handball Championship 2021 will hold from March 25 – April 2, 2021 in Ilorin, Kwara Stat