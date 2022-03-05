The administration of Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has cleared the backlog of seven months salaries owed workers of the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, by the previous administration in the state.

The administration has also restored the monthly subvention to the institution to aid its performance and pay workers’ salaries.

Chairman of the Governing Council of the college, Elder Reuben Iye, disclosed this at a ceremony to mark the one year anniversary of the council.

Describing the governor as a sincere leader, Iye added that he also approved N70m for the accreditation of the institution’s courses by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

He said the successful accreditation exercise would enable the college to run 17 regular degree programmes in affiliation with the University of Ilorin and Ekiti State University, Ado- Ekiti.

Iye appealed to the governor to implement a special intervention in the college to improve its finances, saying the new admission policy of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) had drastically reduced the college’s admission slots and this had taken a toll on the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the college.

He also said the interview and selection of applicants for the position of substantive provost of the college had been carried out and a list was forwarded to the governor for approval.

He clarified that the College’s Council was not aware of any petition against the three most qualified candidates for the position.

