Scores of persons have been arrested by policemen in Kwara State over the crisis that broke out between commercial tricyclists and members of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Ilorin, the state capital on Thursday.

The state commisioner for police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, said the suspects will be charged to court after a thorough investigation of the crisis.

The tricyclists and the commercial vehicle drivers had engaged each other in a free-for-all at Okolowo area of Ilorin metropolis.

LEADERSHIP gathered that dangerous weapons were freely used by the transporters during the fracas that broke out over a minor accident involving a tricycle and a Mitsubishi vehicle.

The crisis later extended to Oloje, Alore and Omoda areas of Ilorin metropolis with the rioters smashing windshields and rear lights of some vehicles.

However, the prompt intervention of the policemen drafted to the crisis zone restored normalcy to the areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development, said the commissioner of police lamented that some transporters in the state were inclined to lawlessness.

“Therefore, the CP charged the leaders of all the transport unions in the state to call their members to order, vowing never to allow any person or group of persons jeopardize the peace currently in existence in Kwara state, please.

“The CP promised to charge all the suspects arrested in the clash to court after thorough investigation,” Ajayi stated.