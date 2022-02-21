Kwara State Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq has restated the commitment of his administration towards empowering the youths through knowledge acquisition.

He said the greatest empowerment for youths is to have good Knowledge and commended the Ilorin Emirate Students Union’s (IESU) leadership for taking knowledge as priority.

AbdulRazaq spoke in Ilorin, the state capital during an award ceremony organised by IESU, held at the forecourt of the palace of the Emir of Ilorin.

Represented by the special adviser on strategy, Alhaji Saadu Salahu, the governor highlighted what his administration has done so far to ensure students are given the needed knowledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said these included payments of bursary and scholarship to the students who are indigenes of the state, payment of arrears of salary of the staff of the state-owned colleges of education, payment of minimum wage, payment of counterpart funding and renovation of schools.

The governor said his administration has also employed 5000 youths, adding that the innovation hub was built to provide digital skills to enable Kwara youths compete favourably with their counterparts all over the world.

He expressed delight that his administration has been rated as the best in the history of the state because of its robust programmes in education, civil service, health, youths’ empowerment and employments and infrastructural development.

Earlier, the national president of IESU, Mr AbddulWaheed Kajola, had commended Governor AbdulRazaq for his support for the students of Kwara origin across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the IESU is building a computer centre and cybercafe within the premises of Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin to complement the governor’s efforts in ensuring qualitative education for the youths.