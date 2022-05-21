In a bold effort to stem the tide of crime and criminality in their community, the people of Oro-Ago in Ifelodun local hovernment area of Kwara State have launched a N200million security project.

LEADERSHIP had published many stories on security breaches in Oro- Ago, especially the rampant attacks on farmers by herdsmen, a situation which has forced many residents to abandon their farmlands.

Among other things, the community plans to build standard Divisional Police Officer’s office,police barrack, and patrol vehicles.

The monarch of the community, Oloro of Oro-Ago Kingdom,Oba Johnson Olanrewaju Dada also conferred chieftaincy titles on the deserving sons and daughters of the community to encourage them to do more for their ancestral home.

The all- important event was a melting point for the sons and daughters of Oro-Ago, both at home and in the diaspora. It provided them the opposition to promote the values and traditions that bound them together, and as well, chart way forward for the overall development of the community, especially, in the area of security.

The Oloro of Oro-Ago insisted that “security of lives and property is of great concern to me, and as a matter of fact, it touches my heart.

We are faced with serious security threat for a long time, especially, the influx of the herders and some unfriendly immigrants. They had disrupted farming activities and reduced economic activities drastically to a standstill. They turned themselves to armed robbers on our roads, maiming and snatching motorcycles” .

The monarch, however, praised commended the state government for its support in the areas of roads, fixing of culverts and bridges, especially the narrow Orisa bridge which is undergoing reconstruction, as well as electricity and water projects.

He also commended the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for the approval of a Divisional Headquarters for Oro-Ago district, even as he appealed for the posting of more personnel to the district. He equally appreciated the contributions of of members of the vigilante Gmgroup and local hunters.

The Oloro appealed to the state government to assist in the opening up of three roads: Oro-Ago to Oke-Oyan to Owa-Kajola; Oro-Ago to Oreke; and Oro-Ago to Oyatedo, to Ahun and Idofin.

The opening up of these roads, the monarch opined will help in reducing some of the security threats being faced in the district.

The Chairman of the Oro-Ago Development Union (ODU), Chief Olawole Ayoku said that the geographical location of the community is more of a deficit and a clog in the wheel of their efforts to transform their community.

He said they have, however, resorted to self help mobilization in the areas of education, health, roads and other related socio-economic concerns.

“The support and encouragement from the state government had been a solid moral catalyst to bringing us to the drawing board to see in what way we can complement the efforts of the state.

“We want to build standard Divisional Police Officer (DPO’s) office, Police Barrack, buy Patrol vehicles, and all these will gulp money. We cannot entrust the funding to the government alone. We however, look forward to generous donations from all and sundry to execute the security challenges.

The chairman of the planning committee, Chief James Adelokun, had earlier said that the security of lives and properties is a joint responsibility of the government, community, individuals and groups.