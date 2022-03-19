A civil society organisation, Elite Network for Sustainable Development (ENetSuD), has launched an Application to help people track government’s spendings and infrastructure in Kwara State.

Speaking at the launch of the App in Ilorin, the state capital, the convener of the CSO, Dr. Abdullateef Alagbonsi, said that the project was aimed at complementing govenrment’s efforts in spreading development to all the 16 local government areas of the state.

Alagbonsi, who said that corruption among some political office holders had denied people from enjoying improved socioeconomic development, said that Nigerians are no longer supposed to experience bad governance.

“It’s corruption that has denied people dividends of democracy. It’s corruption that had made our children unable to attend good schools and get quality education, potable water or get quality health care,” he said.

The convener, who said that ENetSuD was out to fight corruption and track government spendings, especially through the way it carries out its annual budgetary allocations and spendings, added that it aimed to promote good governance and erase marginalisation.

He explained that the organisation was not out to antagonise or criticise government unnecessarily, saying that it encourages partnership with government to bring about quality development.

Speaking on the workings of the App, the chairman of the app launch, Mr. Saheed Tijani, said that the App is already on the google playstore and takes users to activities of ENetSuD from inception, adding that it was for individuals and organisations.

“The App would help track government’s spending and facilitate infrastructure to user’s area and aid development, justice and equity. It would also encourage interaction with political office holders from each district of the state. Efforts have also been made to regulate the use against abuse,” he said.

Tijani also added that volunteers would be trained to disseminate the use of the App to dwellers in the grassroots areas.