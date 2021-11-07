Medical doctors in the employment of the Kwara State government yesterday suspended their six- day-old strike action.

The doctors had on Tuesday begun a seven-day warning strike to drive home their demand for better renumeration and conditions of service.

The League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ) had on Wednesday appealed to the doctors to suspend the strike.

The league, in a statement by its chairman, Alhaji Tunde Akanbi and secretary, Alhaji Mudasiru Adewuyi, urged the doctors and the state government to return to the negotiation table to resolve the contentious issues.

The chairman of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners in the state, Dr Saka Agboola, said the decision to suspend the action was taken during an emergency congress of the union yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agboola said the doctors decided to suspend the strike due to the favourable disposition of the state government to negotiate with them.

He said the doctors also took the plight of patients into consideration in suspending the industrial action.