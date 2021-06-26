Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has presented 20 new patrol vehicles and dozens of bulletproof vests to security agencies in the state.

The vehicles include 10 salon cars exclusively donated to the police and another 10 Toyota Hilux van which are meant for the rapid response arm of the multi-agency ‘Operation Harmony’.

“We are donating vehicles to the security agencies to fortify their work. We did that last year and later this year we will be adding more vehicles.

“It is a continuous exercise. The federal government is doing a lot and this is our own little way to support what the central government is doing. We use this opportunity to thank the security agencies for what they are doing for us to sleep at night while they do what they need to do.

“This situation in Kwara is much more better than most states and we want them to keep that. So, we need to support them to make sure they keep the peace in Kwara,” AbdulRazaq stated.

The state’s commissioner of police, Mohammed Bagega, commended the state government for its continuous support to security agencies in the state.