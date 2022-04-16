Taxi drivers in Ilorin, Kwara State are no longer at ease as residents now embrace the services of tricycle (Keke Marwa) operators.

Taxi drivers have had a near monopoly of intra-city transportation in Ilorin metropolis for a very long time, but the advent of the tricycle has changed the narrative.

LEADERSHIP Weekend findings showed that tricycle has become the main means of commercial transportation in Ilorin because it’s operators ply virtually all routes, including inner streets.

Tricycle operations have been largely restricted to inner streets and mostly emerging satellite towns where the road networks are not quite motorable leading to frequent breakdowns of commercial vehicles.

There are some tricyclists who also ply major roads in Ilorin metropolis because some passengers considered tricycle as fastest means of transportation within the town particularly during traffic jams.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that poor maintenance culture, display of rascality and high transportation fare are some of the factors that contributed to the present predicament of taxi drivers in Ilorin.

Some residents and stakeholders in the transportation sector who spoke with LEADERSHIP Weekend blamed the taxi drivers' predicament on poor maintenance culture, rascality and high transportation fare.

A taxi driver, Mal. Issa Atanda, lamented that the advent of tricyle has affected taxi drivers’ business negatively, resulting to low patronage because people prefer to patronise the tricycle operators.

“This has affected my daily income, because the Keke’s fare is cheaper. For instance, some routes that taxi will charge N100, Keke Marwa will charge N70”,he stated.

“I have been a taxi driver for the past 18 years. I have been doing well. Now, Keke Marwa’s challenge has trimmed my source of livelihood drastically,” another taxi driver, Lanre Atotileto lamented.

Atotileto said he used to make up to N6,000 daily before, but now, he makes about N3,500 in a day.

“It’s not about expensive cars, but the good service one can offer People complain that we are dirty and that taxis are not safe. But I am not giving up,” he added

A resident, Baba Musa said that before the tricycle operators commenced business in Ilorin, some taxi drivers had lackadaisical attitude towards the business.

“They (taxi drivers) leave their cars unkempt and poorly maintained. Above all, some of them lack manners and talk to passengers without decorum. Tricycle operators have come with a difference, and passengers are being treated like kings while they enjoy the comfort they deserve as they take a ride to their destinations,” he added.

The chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state, Alh AbdulRahman Onikijipa said that :” Only change is constant; buses and taxis have enjoyed the monopoly before but have to now face the new realities.”

He said that the tricyle operators were members of his union who dropped taxi driving when then felt the business was no longer profitable.

While giving reasons for the preference for tricycle by the operators, Onikijipa listed cost of maintenance, accessibility, as factors responsible for the breakage of the monopoly hitherto enjoyed by the taxi drivers.

He added : “Only change is constant; before now, buses were reigning as the only means of intra – city transportation, later taxi came on board, now it is Keke Marwa(tricycle) and Okada( motorcycle)because people are now in a haste. People feel tricycle is a faster means of transportation and safe. That is why they go for tricycle even before thinking of motorcycle. Some will not give Okada a thought because it’s highly prone to accident.

“Secondly, taxi normally plies the main road while tricycles ply all routes and other nooks and crannies. Then economically, the maintenance of vehicle is unbearable, people back out from buying taxi because of the hike in the cost of spare parts and cost of maintenance.

When asked about the efforts being made to salvage the situation, Onikijipa said that the union has appealed to the state government to come to its rescue by ensuring that taxi operation do not go into extinction.

Onikijipa said: “We are making frantic efforts to ensure that taxi transit system do not go into extinction. We can’t do it alone. We are in talk with the state government to assist us in terms of palliatives through soft loans and empowerment. There is cordial relationship between our union and government.

“We also have cordial working relationship with our sister union. Gone are the days when we engage ourselves in supremacy battle. I also want to advise our members to maintain cordial relationship with commuters; they should also obey the law and order as well as traffic regulations.”

Also speaking, the state chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alh AbdulKadir Ariwoola, listed low fares, comfort as part of the reasons commuters prefer tricyle to taxi.

Ariwoola who spoke through the union’s secretary, Comrade Opoola Olabisi, admitted that, “without mincing words and deceiving ourselves, people now prefer keke Marwa to Taxi.”

“Low fares is the major reason for the change. The taxis our people use are rickety. That’s why people now prefer keke Marwa. We have tried our best to assist them. We helped them by providing taxi for purchase at cheaper rates but that is not enough.

“Presently, we are talking with state government to come to our rescue so that our members will not be put into unemployment market.”

The state chairman of the Tricycle Unit of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Abdullateef Arigbabuwo, said tricycle has come to stay as means of intracity transportation in the state.

He said that the union is working round the clock to spread its tentacles across the state, adding that the union has 12 branches in Ilorin metropolis alone.

Arigbabuwo explained that as a union leader, he was aware of the commuters’ preference for tricycle, assuring that the union would not disappoint its customers.