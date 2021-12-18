Kwara State has emerged as the winner of the 61st Independence anniversary President’s national Inter-basic school debate championship held in Lagos State.

The event witnessed by top government officials saw four states competing for the first and second runner-up.

Kwara and Katsina states competed for the first and second positions, while Imo and Lagos states competed for the third and fourth positions.

The first runner-up spoke for and against Introduction of a single treasury account while the second runner-up spoke for and against sporting activities for girls at an early stage of their education.

At the end of the competition , Kwara State emerged as the winner of the competition while Katsina , Lagos and Imo states were awarded the second ,third and fourth positions respectively.

Speaking at the closing ceremony and dinner of the 61st Independence anniversary of President’s National Inter-Basic School debate championship held at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said 1,449 infrastructure projects have been commissioned in 1,036 Schools in Lagos State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Education in Lagos State Mrs Folasade Adefisayo said 96,334 dual composite units of furniture were supplied to primary and secondary schools across the state.

He said, “So far, our government has delivered over 1,449 school infrastructural projects, covering 1,036 Schools across the state. Our government ensured prompt construction and rehabilitation of dilapidated public schools, while 96,334 dual composite units of furniture were supplied to primary and secondary schools across the state.

“As an inclusive government, we are committed to ensure that high quality education is accessible to all learners irrespective of their locations through effective and efficient management of resources for the attainment of self- reliance and socio-economic development.’’