The Emir of Ilorin and chairman, Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on Tuesday, openly endorsed Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for a second term in office.

Sulu-Gambari declared publicly that AbdulRazaq has performed wonderfully well and deserves another opportunity to complete his good works.

The Emir spoke in Ilorin, the state capital at the 2022 Bareke held at the Government House as part of activities marking Eid-el-Fitr.

“The governor has been hardworking. In fact he is a field man. I think he spends more time on the fields than in his office. I am very glad to be here and I have, from my heart, to testify that I am here on good faith. And I wish that the Governor does another term in office.

“It is an individual’s right enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria that if you do the first time of four years, you may also contest for the second term.

“Each citizen of Nigeria is entitled to ask and he should be answered. Your Excellency, go ahead in your aspiration to become second-term Governor in Kwara state. May God be with you, guide you and enable you to succeed.”

Sulu-Gambari prayed for AbdulRazaq for continued God’s guidance and strength to consolidate on his remarkable feats across many sectors of the state’s economy.

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRazaq said the Emir’s visit to the Government House was a testament to the excellent relationship between the traditional institutions and the government in the state.

Saying that he did not take the love which the Emir showed him for granted, AbdulRazaq added: “Rest assured that this administration will always honour and respect the legacies of the House of Sheikh Alimi.”

The governor restated the commitment of his administration to peace, unity, and general well-being of the largest majority of the people of the state.

“And within a space of three years, we have made Kwara workers one of the best and promptly paid workforce in central Nigeria.

Our commitment to collective good is evident across all sectors. Health indices have improved; we have upgraded facilities across the state. We have taken roads and other developmental projects to the remotest corners of our state; and we have standardized basic education. Today, unlike before, Kwara competes strongly with its peers in things that truly matter.

“But this is just the beginning. Over the next few years, our state will be the go-to place for national and international events. This is thanks to the different facilities we are building. When people come to see our Durbar, they will go away with beautiful memories of a peaceful state with some of the most modern artistic structures and tourist attractions,” AbdulRazaq added.

