Kwara State government has worked on 143 roads in the last three years.

The commissioner for Works and Transport, Rotimi Ilyasu, disclosed this yesterday in Ilorin during a media parley organised by the correspondents’ chapel of the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Ilyasu said that the administration had also done maintenance works on over 200 roads in the three senatorial districts in the state within the period.

The commissioner also said that the state government had intensified monitoring and quality assessment measures on the roads among the contractors engaged, pleading with members of the public to desist from burning refuse in drainages, saying that the habit damages roads in no time.

He said that the state government in collaboration with security agencies would embark on the arrest and prosecution of offenders, especially shop owners along such roads.

“There’s a need for attitudinal change among our people, especially artisans and shop owners along major roads in the state, particularly in the Ilorin metropolis. They gather refuse and burn it inside the drainages thus damaging the roads. What they don’t know is that the government would spend money meant for other people- oriented projects on repair of the damaged roads. The state government would soon start prosecuting shop owners along such roads”, he said.

The commissioner, who cleared the air on the ongoing construction of a flyover at Tanke area of the Ilorin metropolis, said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had not taken the state government to court over the project against assumptions in some quarters.

He said that the contractor was continuing with work on the project, adding that the NNPC was also involved in the construction relating to its pipeline along the flyover project.

