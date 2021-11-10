Men of the Kwara State Fire Service on Wednesday recovered the body of a teenager simply identified as Amina from a domestic well at Oke-Adini, Alagbado, Ilorin.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Amina had been declared missing four days before her corpse was discovered in the domestic well.

A source said the attention of the firefighters were drawn to the discovery of the deceased’s corpse inside the domestic well by one Malam Abdulfatah who lives in the area where the incident occurred.

When contacted, the spokesman of the State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, confirmed the incident.

Adekunle added: “The incident occurred this morning (Wednesday) about 07:47hrs, at Oke-Adini, Alagbado area, in Ilorin.

“Report says the 17 year-old victim called Aminat had been missing since four days ago before her body was later found inside the domestic well.”

Adekunle quoted the director of the State Fire Service, Prince Falade Olumuyiwa, to have expressed sadness over the incident.

He said the Fire Service boss advised residents to be more vigilant in their neighbourhood to prevent similar occurrences.