Kwara State governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, on Friday, declared the 6th National Youth Games open at the sports complex of the University of Ilorin.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, the governor praised the federal Ministry of Sports for consistently choosing University of Ilorin as the host, noting that the gesture had achieved the rationale behind the choice.

AbdulRazaq urged the participants to play by the rules of the games and exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship throughout the Games.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, expressed optimism that the Games will produce formidable athletes that will represent Nigeria at the African Youth Games in Dakar, Senegal in 2022.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mallam Ismaila Abubakar, the minister said the annual games had served the purpose strategically designed as an effective platform for talents identification of Athletes between age 15 and below.

He affirmed that “the quality of athletes at the this year’s Competition are capable of making Nigeria Proud anytime, anywhere, urging federations to take the advantage of the games to gauge their sports.”

Dare praised President Muhammadu Buhari for providing an enabling environment for sports development in the country.

32 states including FCT are taking part in the week-long games, which will end next Tuesday.