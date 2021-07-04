Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, has assisted Alhaji Usman Baba Pategi, popularly known as Samanja Mazan Fama, with the sum of N500,000 to help him in footing his medical expenses in view of his present health condition.

Samanja, a retired Staff Sergeant of the Nigerian Army, veteran actor, script writer and director, was born into a royal house of Pategi in Kwara State and is currently in his 70s.

Although he took ill and at some points was rumoured to have died, a story which turned out to be false.

According to Yakubu Mohammed, the Kwara State Liaison Officer in Kaduna, he said it was the rumour of the purported death of Samanja that made him visit his (Samanja) house only to discover that he is still alive but only having health challenges.

He said, “I saw a Facebook post insinuating that Alhaji Usman Pategi was dead and out of curiosity, I visited his house and saw him alive but only seriously sick and has also lost his sight.

“Following the condition I met him, I decided to write a memo to our Governor, Alhaji Abdulrazak Abdulrahman and explained his health condition to him and requested that he be assisted financially to help meet his health demands.

“The governor who was moved passionately on his health condition demanded his account details and he graciously sent him the sum of 500,000.00 to help him in seeking medical attention.

“When I visited his house, the eldest son of Alhaji Usman Pategi, Mohammed Usman Pategi acknowledged receipt of the financial assistance from the governor and extended the appreciation of the entire family and prayed God to bless him.”