Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar attended the burial rites of Emir of Lafiagi, Alhaji Saadu Kawu Haliru yesterday.

Haliru died on Thursday at the National Hospital, Abuja at the age of 86.

Governor AbdulRazaq led the state government delegation that included Kwara State House of Assembly Speaker, Engr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu; members of the Assembly; secretary to the state government, Prof Mamman Saba Jubril; commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Architect Saifudeen Muhammed; and the All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee chairman, Alh Abdullahi Samari.

The burial was attended by top traditional rulers, including representative of the Emir of Ilorin and Balogun Gambari, Alh Aliyu Muhammad; Etsu Patigi, Alh Ibrahim Umar Bologi II; Emir of Kaiama, Alh Muazu Omar; Etsu Tsaragi, Alh Aliyu NdaKpoto; Emir of Shonga, Dr Haliru Yahaya; Olupako of Share, Oba Haruna Olawale and Imam Gambari, Alh Sulaiman AbdulAzeez.