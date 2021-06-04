Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has described as shocking and utterly condemnable, the reported rape and murder of Miss Olajide Omowumi Blessing, a 300-level student of the University of Ilorin by some yet-to-be-identified persons.

“The development is heart-wrenching and absolutely unacceptable. Such antisocial and despicable behaviour will never be acceptable to all people of good conscience, and all of us will unite to fight this to a logical conclusion. I call on the security agencies to get to the root of this dastardly act with a view to bringing the mindless perpetrators to book. I similarly call on anyone with valuable information to volunteer same to the security agencies.

“I sincerely commiserate with the parents of the deceased, her course/ housemates, and the university community on this sad incident, while praying the Almighty God to repose her soul. I join every person of good conscience to seek justice for Blessing so that such callous action and its perpetrators will never find a foothold in our society. I hereby send strong warnings that we will not tolerate indiscriminate violence against any person, much less the girl child. Enough is enough! The security agencies will get the perpetrators to pay heavily for this crime,” AbdulRazaq stated in a statement.

Also, the forum of former lawmakers in Kwara State has condemned the gruesome killing of Blessing.

Blessing was on Tuesday raped and murdered in Tanke area of Ilorin by unknown persons.

In a statement issued on Friday and jointly signed by the forum’s chairman and secretary, Hon.Abraham Ashaolu and Hon. Isiaka Mogaji, respectively, it described the incident as heartbreaking and unwarranted.

The former parliamentarians called on security agencies to as a matter of urgency investigate the heinous act with a view to apprehending and prosecuting the perpetrators.

The forum added that searching for justice for the deceased is a collective task of all well meaning individuals and corporate organisations.

It commiserated with the grieving family of Blessing, assuring them that the security agencies would do the needful to ensure that the assailants are brought to book.

The forum also condoled with the management, staff and students of the University of Ilorin over the unfortunate incident and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest.