ADVERTISEMENT

By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed grief over the sudden death of the publisher of LEADERSHIP newspaper, Pharm. Sam Nda-Isaiah, describing the development as a monumental loss to the media industry and the country as a whole.

“The death of Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah is one tragedy too many and we join in the national mourning of this media icon and patriot. His death painfully depletes the ranks of patriots who would go to any length to protect the honour of our fatherland. The whole country will miss Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah for his unimpeachable contributions to media development, his brilliant writings, and his undisguised love for the country,” AbdulRazaq said in a statement.

“Those who knew Sam up close understand the strength of his character and the depth of his humanity. My brief conversation with him a few days ago following the unveiling of the Leadership’s 2020 awards once more underscored his passion for development that truly impacts on the lives of the masses. Adieu, Sam! On behalf of my family, the government and people of Kwara State, I commiserate with the people and government of Niger State, his immediate family, the media in Nigeria, and the _Leadership_ family in particular over this grievous development. May the Almighty God comfort the bereaved and rest the soul of Sam.”