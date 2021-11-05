Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commiserated with the Omu-Aran community and the media fraternity on the death of a former acting Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Chief Jide Adebayo.

Also, the League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ), Kwara State chapter has described Adebayo’s death as painful.

Adebayo, who was also the Eesa of Omu Aran and former Commissioner for Information in the state, died on Thursday at the age of 66.

In a statement on Friday, the governor said the death of the veteran journalist was a great loss to the media industry and the people of Omu Aran whom he served diligently as a consummate community leader.

“I join the media community, the Omu Aran Development Association (ODA), His Royal Highness Olomu of Omu Aran Oba Abdulraheem Oladele Adeoti, and the immediate family to mourn this great human being. He will be sorely missed. Chief Jide Adebayo, who was until his death the Prime Minister of Omu Aran, lived for his people and he represented a great example of hard work, excellence, consistency, and community service.

“I pray Almighty God to repose the soul of the late Eesa and comfort all those that mourn him,” the governor sad.

Also, in a condolence message signed by its publicity secretary, Alh Abdullahi Olesin, NALVEJ described Adebayo’s death as painful.

It acknowledged the deceased’s unquantifiable contributions to humanity during his lifetime through his chosen profession.

Describing Adebayo as an accomplished journalist of international repute, the league acknowledged his contributions to the growth of journalism when he was commissioner for Information in Kwara State.

The league expressed satisfaction that Adebayo, though gone too soon, left behind enviable legacies in the practice of journalism as well as community development.

It commiserated with the members of the deceased’s family and the Omu-Aran community over the irreparable loss .

It also prayed God to forgive the deceased and grant him eternal rest.