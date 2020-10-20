By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has named a 10-person judicial panel of investigation to look into the complaints of police brutality, human rights abuses and extra judicial killings by the #EndSARS protesters.

The development followed a recommendation of the National Economic Council for each state to constitute a panel to receive and investigate complaints from the #EndSARS coalition, make recommendations to prosecute erring persons, and recommend compensations for victims or their families, among other things.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the panel is retired Justice Tunde Garba, according to a statement by the Governor’s spokesman Rafiu Ajakaye.

Other members are: retired AIG Issa Ojibara; Ronke Adeyemi (CSO representative); Hajia Fati Audu (community representative); Kauthar Adeyi (youth representative); Mrs Jumoke Olaoye (National Human Rights Commission); Idris Gana (Ministry of Justice); Nafisat Musa Buge (youth representative); Bilikis Salaudeen (youth representative); and Hassan Yusuf Adio (CSO).