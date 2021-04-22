By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has congratulated the Emir of Ilorin, HRH Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on his 81st birthday anniversary on Thursday.

The governor described the reign of Sulu-Gambari as transformative and hugely beneficial to the Ilorin Emirate and the state as a whole.

Also, the director-general of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, has praised and felicitated with the Emir of Ilorin on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

Governor AbdulRazaq, in a statement commemorating the 81st birthday anniversary of the Emir, who is the chairman of the Kwara State Council of Traditional Rulers, said: “I join the whole of the emirate and the people of Kwara State as a whole to thank the Almighty Allah for His enduring mercies on His Royal Highness over the years, including giving him the good health and wisdom to excellently discharge his royal duties.

“On behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, I commend the Emir of Ilorin for his commitment to peace, his love for his subjects and deliberate efforts to strategically position them for greater heights, and his constant pursuit of socioeconomic and political growth and development for the state over the years. I pray the Almighty Allah to grant His Royal Highness more rewarding years ahead in good health.”

For his part, in a congratulatory message, the NILD DG, Prof Sulaiman described Sulu-Gambari as the symbol of unity for the people of Ilorin Emirate.

Sulaiman said, “The Emir’s commitment to the wellbeing, development and prosperity of Kwara state is exceptional.

“Since his emergence, his leadership has provided unity and direction for the Ilorin Emirate, which has helped in engendering peace, stability and development.”

He prayed Allah to grant the monarch good health, continued grace and renewed strength in all his endeavours.