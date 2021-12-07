The First Lady, Mrs Aishat Buhari, on Tuesday, poured encomiums on Kwara State governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, for advancing the cause of women.

Mrs Buhari spoke in Ilorin, the state capital at an event titled “Cracking The Glass Ceiling: The Story Of Kwara Women” to celebrate the social, cultural, economic and political contributions and achievements of Kwara women.

“Today, I’m a witness to the great work the Kwara Governor has been doing, especially with regards to women emancipation,” Mrs Buhari said.

Represented by the Senior Special Assistant, Administration and Women Affairs, Dr Rukayat Gurin, the First Lady added: “I am glad that Kwara is celebrating women today. It gladdens my heart that Kwara women are doing well in all spheres. I enjoin other women to follow the footsteps of these amazing women.

“I thank Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq for giving women great opportunities. We thank him for advancing the cause of women.”

She also commended the wife of the Kwara State governor, Mrs Olufolake AbdulRazaq, for her interest in the wellbeing of Kwara women.

In her remarks, the minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Paulen Tallen, said Governor AbdulRazaq broke the glass ceiling in 2019 when he appointed more women into the state’s cabinet.

“Appointment of more women in the state cabinet, the highest in the nation’s history stands out Kwara among other states of the federation, in women emancipation,” Tallen said.

She urged the governor to sustain the tempo in order to ease the challenges confronting women in the country, adding that: “We thank Governor AbdulRazaq for creating the space for women to prove their mettle.”

Earlier, the wife of Kwara State governor, Dr Olufolake AbdulRazaq, acknowledged the exploits of some outstanding Kwara’s women in the national and international spaces.

She listed a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mrs Sarah Alade, former Chief Judge of Kwara State, Justice Raliat Habeeb-Elelu, business mogul, Hajia Muinat Bola Sagaya and a politician of note, Mrs Sarah Jibril, as some of the Kwara’s outstanding women.