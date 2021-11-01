Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has explained why the state government is building 40 digital literacy centres across the state.

AbdulRazaq described the initiative as a big investment in the Kwara child to survive in the knowledge economy.

The digital literacy centres are among the 2014-2019 school infrastructural projects of the administration under the Universal Basic Education Commission-Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) interventions.

The governor, who spoke in Ilorin, the state capital during the commissioning of an ICT Lab donated to the Government Secondary School (GSS), Ilorin by Huawei under its Youthhub Africa Initiative, said government is making deliberate efforts to raise a new generation of digital natives in Kwara.

“In the next few years, everything we do will be ICT driven. It is therefore important for all of us to plan for the future. In a world where robots and artificial intelligence are fast taking up jobs hitherto held by humans, the best investment for the future is deliberate investment in digital education,” AbdulRazaq said.

“Our administration is seriously committed to this goal. At the moment, we are building at least 40 modern digital literacy centres in schools across the state. This is unprecedented in the history of Kwara State. We are also hosting a smart school donated to the state by the UBEC. However, that is a drop in the ocean compared to our needs to grow a new generation of digital natives.

“The ICT Lab we are launching today is a great boost to the efforts. It is a gift from Huawei to the Kwara child. It is the best investment in the future of our children. For me, it is a shining example of how conglomerates can partner with government to build sustainable future anchored on digital education,” he stated.

AbdulRazaq urged the authorities and students of the school to make good use of the multimillion naira facility.

National president of GSS Ilorin Old Boys Association, Engr Suleiman Alapansanpa said the facility would position students of the school to compete favourably with their peers around the world