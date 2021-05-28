A frontline traditional ruler in Kwara State, the Etsu Tsaragi, Alh Aliyu Abdullahi Kpotwa, last week marked his 30th anniversary on the throne of his forefathers.

Thus, prominent personalities, including Kwara State governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, and the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, have showered encomiums on the monarch over his peaceful disposition and developmental strides.

In a congratulatory message, Governor AbdulRazaq rejoiced with Etsu Kpotwa on the 30th anniversary of his ascension to the throne of his forebears, describing his reign as eventful and impactful.

“His Royal Highness, as a revered first class monarch, has brought great honour and respect to the stool of the Etsu Tsaragi. He continues to serve as a rallying point and symbol of unity for sons and daughters of Tsaragi district,” AbdulRazaq said in a statement by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

The Emir of Ilorin and chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, also felicitated with the Etsu Kpotwa.

The Emir, in a message signed by his spokesman, Arowona AbdulAziz described Etsu Kpotwa as a forthright and worthy monarch of note with high degrees of exposure and innovations.

Sulu-Gambari added: “As the chairman Governing Board of the Nigerian Sugar Institute, His Royal Highness, Etsu Abdullahi Kpotwa Aliyu, is an asset to the nation and he has contributed tremendously to the development of his subjects through quality leadership, preservation of culture and traditions of Tsaragi Emirate Council as well as promotion of peace and unity among inhabitants of Tsaragi community and its environs.

“On the occasion of his 30th coronation anniversary, I join well-wishers to celebrate with him and pray that Almighty Allah should continue to strengthen him and elongate his reign on the throne for the good of humanity in general and comfort of the people of Tsaragi community in particular.”

He urged the people of Tsaragi community and beyond to continue to pray and support their monarch to enable him achieve more for his people.