Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday led dignitaries to the fidau prayer for the repose of the soul of Alhaji Salihu Kperogi, husband of the clerk of state House of Assembly, Hajiya Jummai Kperogi.

The speaker of the Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, state legislators and members of the state executive council were also in attendance.

In a sermon at the prayer session, an Ilorin-based Islamic scholar, Ustaz Sulaiman Dagbo, urged public office holders to be responsive to the yearnings and aspirations of the masses.

Dagbo who reminded everyone of the inevitability of death, enjoined public office holders to discharge their duties with fear of God as they will one day give their account of stewardship to their creator.

He urged Nigerians to live a life worthy of emulation by the future generation.

The cleric described the late Salihu Kperogi as a devout Muslim with impeccable character who lived a purposeful life worthy of emulation by all peace-loving people.