Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday presented the staff of office to the new Emir of Lafiagi, Alhaji Mohammed Kawu Kudu.

Speaking at the ceremony, AbdulRazaq urged the new emir to make his reign peaceful, progressive and a pride to his people and the state at large.

The monarch, the 14th royal head of the emirate, ascended the throne on July 30, 2021 following the death of the late emir, Alhaji Saadu Kawu Haliru, who reigned for 46 years.

AbdulRazaq, who commended the traditional rulers under the leadership of the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, for keeping their domains peaceful, appealed for their continuous support in the administration’s bid to protect lives and properties.

He said the support of the royal fathers had helped to make Kwara a lot more conducive and business-friendly than many states.

At the ceremony were top government officials, traditional rulers and other dignitaries including Senators Umar Sadiq (North) and Lola Ashir (South); member House of Representatives from Baruten/Kaiama constituency, Hon. Umar Bio.

The new Emir, Alhaji Muhammad Kawu, pledged to promote peace, unity and development of Lafiagi Emirate and Kwara State.

He said he would be just and fair in the handling of matters brought before him.