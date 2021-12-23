Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday presented a N189.4 billion budget bill for 2022 to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The capital expenditure got 55.3 percent of the fiscal plan while 44.7percent goes to recurrent expenditure.

The budget is 12.5 percent bigger than the revised budget of 2021, and focuses on completing ongoing projects and initiating new ones in the year.

“The 2022 budget proposal we are presenting today has been designed to sustain the tempo of this phenomenal growth (we have recorded). It is therefore called “Budget of Sustained Reformation for Inclusive Growth,” he said.

“The size of the fiscal plan is N189,494,692,524, representing a 12.15% increase over the 2021 revised budget. It has a 44.7 per cent recurrent component, with provisions for payment of consequential adjustment of the minimum wage.

With 55.3 per cent capital expenditure, the objective is to fund ongoing projects and initiate new ones as resources permit. For instance, we plan to fund many priority power projects across the state, secondary water reticulation projects, shea butter processing plant at Omilende, Patigi hotel, rural roads under RAAMP, Montebeliarde Ranch project, KWASU campuses at Osi and Ilesha Baruba, among others.

“The budget is built on the assumptions of oil price of 57 US Dollars per barrel; daily oil production estimate of 1.88 million barrels/day; Exchange rate of N410 per US Dollar; and GDP growth projected at 4.20 percent and inflation closing at 13 percent.

“Funding windows include the traditional sources of federal allocation, internally generated revenue (IGR), the bond already accessed, and the bridge financing of the Federal Government,” the governor stated.

