The special assistant on Rural Mobilisation to Kwara State governor, Musbau Esinrogunjo, is not involved in arms and drug dealings, the state Police Command has clarified.

A video clip on how the governor’s aide was allegedly caught by policemen with a cartridge and substance suspected to be hard drug had gone viral on social media on Sunday.

But, the spokesman of the state Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, said in a statement on Sunday that the viral video in question was posted by a “mischievous individual” to achieve a result still unknown to the Command.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What actually transpired in the day was that, the man in the video later identified to be one Musibau Esinrogunjo was caught committing a traffic offence by driving against traffic, thereby causing a serious traffic hold-up at NYSC Secretariat junction, Ahmadu Bello Way, Ilorin.

“The traffic warden on duty who arrested him for the offence was delt a slap by Mr Esinrogunjo and his aide, which drew the anger of passers-by around the vicinity. They attempted to physically assault him but for the prompt arrival of police officers that rescued and took the parties to the police headquarters, the closest police formation to the scene.

“A search conducted in the vehicle of Mr Esinrogunjo resulted in the recovery of a substance suspected to be Indian hemp and an item that looked like a cartridge wrapped with charm.

“The incident was looked into by a very senior police officer in the command, Esinrogunjo was later identified to be Special Assistant to the state governor. He was warned to desist from such behavior in future. The traffic warden assaulted by the Esinrogunjo was pacified and asked to go back to his duty post while Esinrogunjo was also released.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The command wishes to reiterate that, at no time was the suspect Esinrogunjo arrested for being in possession of weeds or bullet. It was a case of driving against the traffic and physically assaulting a police man that brought him to the police headquarters. The physical assault on Esinrogunjo was from aggrieved passers-by that followed the parties to the police headquarters and the men were arrested, reprimanded and equally released.

“The Command has nothing to do with the video in circulation. Esinrogunjo was arrested for traffic offence and assault which had been satisfactorily delt with.

“The video was posted by mischief makers, as such should be disregarded, the source of the video is also undergoing investigation.”