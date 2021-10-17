The wife of the Kwara State governor, Dr. Olufolake AbdulRazaq, has called for the promotion of the consumption of locally grown rice in the country.

She said that locally grown rice remains the best breed of rice because of its natural processing which is devoid of addictives.

Mrs AbdulRazaq made the call during the 2021World Food Day celebration in Ilorin, the state capital. The theme of this year’s edition was, “Safe Food Today For A Healthy Tomorrow.”

Highlights of the activities that marked this year’s celebration in the state included the ‘1st Lady Indigenous Rice Junior Chef Cooking Competition’ which had participants between the ages of nine and 13 years showcasing their culinary skills.

Represented by the state’s commissioner for Communications, Hon. Abosede Buraimoh, the governor’s wife described food as an indispensable need in the life of every human being, calling for the consumption of healthy food as it is very important for humans’ overall health.

She noted that, “indigenous rice is safer due to the natural way of processing, devoid of additives. it is high time we broke the habit of over dependence on imported products.

“Importation of foreign rice not only drains our foreign earnings as a country, It equally serves as disincentive to local rice farmers not to have adequate patronage after toiling for months; such can dampen the spirit of any farmer.”

She praised the state government for the various agricultural intervention programmes being carried out to encourage local production and consumption of indigenous food.

“This is evident in the recent commissioning of 15 new tractors and several modern farm implement to boost agricultural mechanisation in line with the state government’s transformation plans.

“The State Government has equally lined up programmes to harness the potentials in rice cultivation to further boost the production of locally grown foods which will also help in creating more job opportunities for its teeming youths,” she added.