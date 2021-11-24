Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Wednesday, flagged of the MTN Y’ello Doctor Primary Health Care Intervention for the people of the state.

The medical outreach is being organised by the MTN Foundation, in collaboration with the state government.

Speaking at the event, AbdulRazaq reassured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to using available resources and workable partnerships to bring quality and affordable healthcare services to their doorsteps.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, the governor noted that the collaboration will further strengthen the multi-faceted approaches the state government was undertaking to meet the health needs of over 3.6 million people under his watch.

He commended the MTN Foundation for partnering with Nigerian states including Kwara in ensuring that the citizens are healthy, adding that the task of providing effective medical coverage to various communities is a mutual one.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Raji Razaq, in his remarks, said the state government is hugely committing efforts and resources to make quality health care services accessible to Kwarans.

He added that the government had, in recent past, renovated not less than 40 healthcare centres, recruited more than 600 medical personnel and paid all counterpart funds that enabled the state keying in all the federal government projects of different kinds.

Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Mrs. Odunayo Sanya, for her part, said the Foundation was established 15 years ago to respond to the health needs of Nigerians, who, she said gave the firm the social license to operate in the country.