The Kwara State government has signed the minimum wage agreement with the labour unions in the state, confirming that the payment for levels 1 to 6 had begun since February 2021.

The agreement holds that the consequential adjustment would be implemented as would be agreed upon by the minimum wage committee amid ongoing negotiations between the two parties.

The deal was signed for the labour unions by members of their delegation led by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) chairman, Comrade Issa Ore while the permanent secretary, service welfare, Alhaja Afusat Afolabi, signed the agreement on behalf of the Head of Service/Chairman of the Government’s Minimum Wage Committee.

The ceremony was witnessed by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Senator Ibrahim Yahya Oloriegbe and other government officials including the commissioner for finance, Florence Oyeyemi.

Other signatories are the chairman of the Public Service Joint Negotiating Council, Comrade Saliu Suleiman; Secretary of the Public Service Joint Negotiating Council, Comrade Joseph Tunde; and Director, Establishment, Pension and Industrial Relations/Secretary of the Government’s Minimum Wage Committee, Yusuf Ibrahim Amuda.

“The effective date for the first phase of the new minimum wage implementation covering grade level 01-06 shall be 1st day of February, 2021. The consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage for GL 07-17 shall be implemented by the state government across board, in accordance with relevant salary structures in the state public service and their relativity as would be agreed upon by the Minimum Wage Committee,” the agreement said.