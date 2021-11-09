Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has restated his administration’s commitment to partnering well meaning individuals and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in tackling poverty in the state.

AbdulRazaq stated this when the delegates of the Mekunnu People’s Forum visited him at the Government House, Ilorin.

The forum used the occasion to announce the appointment of a retired permanent secretary in the state, Hajiya Rabiat AbdulRahman as its Ambassador.

The governor said the social investment programmes of his administration were clear manifestation of his commitment to poverty alleviation in the state.

He acknowledged the commitment of the Mekunu Agenda Forum towards helping the needy and the downtrodden in the society.

“You are an organisation for all sets of masses that we prefer to work with.You are the channel to reach the Mekunnu directly without any middleman. So, with that, I will say we will engage you properly in the right way. You are a partner in progress, we appreciate all your efforts and urge you to do more,” the governor added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the chairman of the forum, Alh Bola Olojoku, had highlighted various poverty eradication interventions of the forum.

Describing the governor as the ’emblem of the mekunu’, Olojoku said members of forum identify with his administration because of his pro-masses policies and programmes.