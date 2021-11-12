An appeal has gone to Kwara State governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, to upgrade the premier state-owned College of Education Ilorin to a degree awarding institution .

The acting Provost of the College, Dr. Jimoh Ahmed Ayinla, during an interview with LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, the state capital, said the institution which is the oldest state-owned College of Education in the country was ripe for transformation into a university.

Ayinla said the college which has been running degree programmes in affiliation with the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, has all it takes to be a full-fledged University.

“We have three colleges of education in Kwara State. In our request to the governor and the commissioner for Tertiary Education, we said we want this our college, being the first among equals in Nigeria and one of the first colleges of education in the country and in fact, the first state government owned college of education in Nigeria to be upgraded to a degree awarding institution.

“We want the present government to do that to immortalise the administration, just like Governor Mohammed Lawal did to the Kwara State Polytechnic so that we will be awarding BSc in Education, while those two in Oro and Lafiagi can continue with the NCE programmes.

“I, hereby, appeal to the governor to make it work. By the time we are upgraded, we will no longer continue to serve as any burden to government because we have our projections. We’ve done the feasibility studies. With the number of students to generate in the first one year, we would be able to stand well financially and the government subvention may only be for the starting period.

“The structures are there and we’re already running degree programmes in affiliation with the Ekiti State University. We remit almost all money we realise to the university,” the provost stated.

Ayinla attributed the peaceful atmosphere in the college and the stable academic calendar it enjoys to the financial support given it by Governor AbdulRazaq administration.

He said backlog of salary arrears running into millions of naira owned the staff of the college by the past administration had been cleared while the monthly subvention to the college has also been restored by the current administration.

Ayinla, who said that 11 persons vied for position of the school’s Provost, added that six among the candidates were shortlisted while three were recommended to the governor for the appointment.

The provost, who expressed satisfaction with the development in the college since his assumption of duty, also praised the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for its various interventions in the college.