By Abdullahi Olesin,

The raging hijab controversy in Kwara State escalated yesterday as suspected hoodlums attacked schools and shopping centres in Ilorin, the state capital.

The Christian community, the former owner of the 10 government grant- aided schools also mobilised its own forces to counter the attack in the bid to protect their people and property.

The prompt intervention of personnel of the State Police command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Army, however, saved the situation from getting out of hand.

The hoodlums, it was gathered, brandished dangerous weapons including cutlasses and bottles while matching along some roads in Ilorin metropolis.

Some of the hoodlums spotted along Offa road, G.R.A, Ilorin wore masks apparently to cover their identity.

According to eyewitnesses, the hoodlums threw stones into the premises of Cherubim and Seraphim school at Sabo- Oke, Ilorin in a bid to force open the gate of the school.