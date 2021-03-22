ADVERTISEMENT

By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

The raging hijab controversy in Kwara State escalated as suspected hoodlums attacked schools and shopping centres in Ilorin, the state capital.

The Christian community, the former owner of the 10 government grant- aided schools also mobilised its own forces to counter the attack in the bid to protect their people and property.

The prompt intervention of personnel of the State Police command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Army, however, saved the situation from getting out of hand.

The hoodlums, it was gathered, brandished dangerous weapons including cutlasses and bottles while matching along some roads in Ilorin metropolis.

Some of the hoodlums spotted along Offa road, G.R.A, Ilorin wore masks apparently to cover their identity.

According to eyewitnesses, the hoodlums threw stones into the premises of Cherubim and Seraphim school at Sabo- Oke, Ilorin in a bid to force open the gate of the school.

The violence later spread to St. Barnabas LGEA primary school, Murtala Muhammad way, Ilorin and some churches in the area.

There were also reported cases of gunshots from the men of the military when a man allegedly stoned an officer at one of the affected schools.

The development, which caused apprehension among residents, forced shop owners located in the area to hurriedly closed their shops and scampered to safety.

Some of the affected areas include Sabo Oke, Murtala Muhammad, Surulere, Maraba, Post Office and Offa road ; all in Ilorin metropolis.

The scenario also saw security operatives being drafted to the affected areas, as armed security agents patrolled the metropolis to restore normalcy.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the development said that the prompt intervention of men of the command nipped the situation in the bud,.

He added that normalcy had been returned to schools and business complexes in the state capital.

Meanwhile, the state government yesterday said that it is gradually achieving her aim on the issue of students wearing hijab in the 10 government grant-aided secondary schools in the state.

The Chairman, Teaching Service Commission, Bello Abubakar, said that that some SS3 and other students had resumed for lectures in the affected schools.