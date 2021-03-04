ADVERTISEMENT

By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Following the renewed hostility between some group of persons in Offa and Erin- Ile, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has imposed a curfew on the two neighbouring communities in Kwara South.

The curfew will be in force between 6p.m. and 8 a.m. until further notice according to a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

The statement reads in part: “The

curfew takes immediate effect from 6p.m. today Thursday March 4, 2021. Security agencies have been deployed to enforce the curfew. While security forces on ground are to maintain the peace, military reinforcements from Sobi Barracks and the Mobile Police force from Ilorin have been deployed immediately.

” All residents are hereby directed to withdraw from the streets of Offa and Erinle and all contested areas immediately. Residents are to stay indoors until the curfew is reviewed.

“The Governor urges residents of both communities and travellers criss crossing the areas to comply with this directive to save lives and property. He appeals to leaders on both sides to restrain and caution their people against provocative action, and to maintain peace. The security forces are urged to be very firm in dealing with the situation and in enforcing the curfew.”