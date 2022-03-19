Massive infrastructure development, especially road construction in Kwara south, has forced down the prices of food items in the area.

For instance, tubers of yam that were sold for N2,000 before the construction of the new roads constructed now go for N700 because of easy access to farm sites .

Residents and motorists plying the newly reconstructed roads in the zone have heaved a sigh of relief and thanked the state government for its kind gesture.

One of the road projects that has brought succour to the residents of the area is the long abandoned 2.3 kilometer OroAgo- Oyate asphalt road project in Ifelodun local government area of the state .

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Oro- Ago, Mr Oladiran Aweda confirmed to LEADERSHIP Weekend that the new state of Oro-Ago/ Oyate road has forced down the prices of farm produce.

Aweda said the transporters have reduced the transport fares in the area and this has also resulted in farmers reducing the prices of farm produce.

He, however, appealed to the governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq to assist the transporters in procuring new vehicles to further boost economic activities of the people of Irepodun local government area.

He said two tubers of yam that were sold for N2,000 before the road was constructed now go for N700 because of easy access to farm site .

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to appeal to goverrnor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to assist us with vehicles so that we van ply the route. Trailers are now coming into Oro- ago to load farm produce like yam, maize to other parts of the state because our road is good now and the farmer can access farm and market easily,” he added.

In Erin-Ile, the Oyun local government area of the state, cross section of road users and residents who spoke with LEADERSHIP said Esie – Iludun completed asphalt road has opened up business opportunity for residents as new lock up shops are now springing up along the road.

A resident of the area, Mrs Ayo Grace said selling and buying had improved in the area due to the new asphalt road .

LEADERSHIP Weekend findings showed that the state government is currently executing 22 road projects across the three senatorial districts in the state, with a view to attracting more investors to the state.

Aside attracting investors into the state, the road projects are also improving the economic status of the people of the benefitting communities as the projects are being handled by the local contractors.

The state commisioner for Works, Engr Rotimi Iliasu, confirmed that 90 percent of the ongoing 22 infrastructural projects in the state are being handled by local contractors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with newsmen during an inspection visits to some of the ongoing projects sites,Iliasu said that the roads and flyover projects are located in the three senatorial districts of the state.

The commissioner, who said that the state government had earlier collated a list of local contractors in the state at the inception of the administration towards patronising them, added that:”We want indigenes of the state to get the best in what we are doing.

“We believe they will do well with strict supervision on our part in order to adhere to scope of work as stipulated in the contract. Most of our road projects are being done by local contractors who have lots of other investments in the state spanning long years. Their workers are indigenes of the state. They are also indigenes of the state. We want Kwarans to get the best in what we are doing”.

He listed some of the projects to include the dualization of Yebumot-Adeta Roundabout-Oloje road, General Babatunde Idiagbon flyover at Tanke, Tanke-Oke Odo ring road,

AbdulAzeez Attah – Oja Oba road, Ilorin, Taiwo-Ita Amodu road; all in Iloy metropolis; Ilesa-Baruba Gwanara road, St. Claire’s road, Offa, Banni township road in Kaiama local government, Osi-Obbo road, Ilesa-Baruba Gwanara road, Ilesa-Baruba township road, Owode-Ofaro-Alabe road, Ooloru township road in Moro local government, Lanwa road, Otte and Eyenkorin roads leading to Balah community in the Asa local government area.

Iliasu said that most of the infrastructural projects were conceived with the main purpose of attracting investors to the state, adding that investors always want to see what facilities government have on ground before they come in.

The commisioner further noted that:” The completion of the road projects will make business thrive better. Markets along these roads would open more for improved socioeconomic development. Investors would want to come to Kwara state more.

“For instance, in Banni town, we did Maigida to Banni road in 2020, it opened up the already big Banni market the more as more people ply the road. Unlike in the past when people spend like three to four hours from Ilorin to get to Banni, the journey has been cut to one and half hours. It also makes Kwara state to have better image as a state with good roads. We are proud to say that the roads would still benefit our people in the next 20 years.

Also speaking at the Babatunde Idiagbon flyover site at Tanke, Ilorin, the chief resident engineer of the project, Joseph Bamigboye, said that the flyover is a major project connecting four major axis in the state capital.

Bamigboye, who is also the assistant director, Kwara state ministry of Works, said that the flyover project would solve persistent traffic gridlock in the area, “with about 80 per cent of the traffic volume from the University of Ilorin”.

He said that piling and relocation of pipelines among other works had commenced on the project, assuring people of high quality job.

“Two segments are involved in the flyover project, consisting of 54 metres bridge, 850 metres in and out landing and there’s approval of the NNPC because it is working with the state government”, he added.

At the site of Tanke-Oke Odo ring road project, Engr Omolola Awolola from the ministry of Works, said that the 1.85 kilometre with 7.3 metres width is a feeder road to such densely populated and farming communities as Balogun and Jalala.

“It hopes to improve quality of life as the bad state of the road had discouraged investment and socioeconomic development. The people that would benefit from the project have expressed joy that the completion of the roads in three months would improve quality of their lives.

“We intend to make all the roads world class standard. So, we call on our people living outside the state to come home and invest because the state is ready in terms of infrastructure. You can imagine going to Oyo state to bring in road equipment after exhausting local sources. I think our people can invest in that”, he added.