Kwara State deputy governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, has inaugurated the COVID-19 Research and Epidemiologic Surveillance Team for the management of COVID-19 data and samples.

Inaugurating the committee, the deputy governor said the diverse and severe impacts of the pandemic are evident across the world.

He urged the committee members to curtail the virulent COVID-19 Delta variant which, he said, is more contagious and fatal.

Alabi said the state government efforts to stem the spread of the virus had yielded gains which should not be eroded.

The team’s mandate is to coordinate and monitor activities of Kwara State GeneXpert and COVID-19 -/molecular laboratories, monitor and control access to COVID – 19 data and samples from the isolation centre and epidemiology surveillance activities respectively, and establish Kwara State COVID-19 research consortium with institutions locally and internationally.

, among others.

