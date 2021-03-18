ADVERTISEMENT

By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Kwara State Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi has inaugurated the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) Chairmen of the 16 local government areas of the state.

Alabi who performed the inauguration ceremony at the Council Chamber, Government House in Ilorin, the state capital explained that the TICs have been appointed by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to hold forth pending election into the local councils within shortest possible time.

He enjoined the appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them by government by working assiduously to engender sustainable development at the grassroots.

“These appointments thrust upon you the responsibility to galvanise our Local Government Areas for sustainable development in the grassroots. This administration is concerned about deplorable conditions of socioeconomic development across the local government areas.

“It is important that you all build public trust by being accountable, prudent, transparent, fair to all and key into the various policies and programs of the government for maximum benefit of the people at the grassroots,” he stated .

The Deputy Governor also charged the appointees to prioritize their workers’ salary and the overall wellbeing of the people within the available resources.

Responding on behalf of colleagues, Hon. Asonibare who is the TIC Chairman for Ifelodun local government srea appreciated the government for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to leave up to the expectations.

The newly inaugurated TIC chairmen are Hon. Jare Olatundun; Offa, Hon. Victor Gbenga Yusuf; Oke-Ero, Hon Jide Ashonibare; Ifelodun, Hon.AbdulGafar Tosho; Ilorin West, Hon Abdulrasheed Lafia; Baruten, Hon. Isiaka Alikinla; Moro, Hon. Timothy Olatunde Fadipe; Isin and Hon. Muhammed Aliyu; Edu.

Others are Hon Kehinde Boyede; Ekiti, Hon. Dr. Waheed Ibrahim; Oyun, Hon Jide Oyinloye; Irepodun, Hon. Sulaiman Gado; Kaima, Hon.Gani Saadu; Asa and Hon. Ayobami Seriki; Ilorin East.