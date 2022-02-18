The Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on Friday, turbaned the former acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh Abubakar Kawu Baraje, as Tafida of Ilorin Emirate.

The event, which was held at the palace of the Emir, was graced by eminent personalities from all walks of life.

The immediate past Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, former governor of Kwara State, Alh Abdulfattah Ahmed and former minister of Youths and Sports, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, led the pack of dignitaries that graced the colourful event.

Other dignitaries that attended the ceremony included the chairman of PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jubril, the representative of PDP national chairman, Barr. Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, Senator Dino Melaye, former members House of the Representatives, Dr Abubakar Kannike, Dr Ali Ahmad, deputy governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Mannir Dan’iya, Sokoto State PDP chairman, Hon. Bello Aliyu, and Sokoto Finance Commissioner, Alh. Abdussamad Dasuki.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also in attendance were traditional rulers from Kwara and Ogun States, including Olota of Otta, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege.

The new Tafida of Ilorin, Alh. Abubakar Kawu Baraje, thanked the Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari for finding him worthy of the appointment.

He expressed delight over the recognition of his modest contributions to the development of Ilorin Emirate, which he noted earned him the award.

Baraje pledged to continue to impact on the community and the people of Ilorin Emirate.

ADVERTISEMENT