The Kwara State government has restated its commitment to put an end to water scarcity in the state.

To achieve this, the state government expressed it preparedness to collaborate with Ground Water Development Association (GWDA).

The state’s commissioner for water resources, Alh Agbaje White, gave this assurance when members of GWDA paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Ilorin.

White, who said he was happy with the visit, assured the delegation of good working relationship with the aim of putting an end to water scarcity within and outside Ilorin, the state capital.

Responding, the chairman of Ground Water Development Association, Mr Ipoola Okunlola, sought government’s collaboration in solving water challenges being faced by the people.

Okunlola, who was represented by Mr Joseph Olawole, said the association would be looking forward to a strong working relationship with government in order to enforce the implementation of code of conduct on ground water provision in the state.