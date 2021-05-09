ADVERTISEMENT

By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Kwara State has organised a training programme for 32 unemployed youths in the state.

The beneficiaries received training on interlocking and horticulture with a view to making them self-employed and wealth creators.

Speaking at the one-day orientation on environmental beautification training scheme in Ilorin, the state capital, the director general of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, who was represented by Pastor Philip Momoh, stressed the need for youths to acquire skills to fight unemployment and poverty rather than depending on white collar jobs.

He urged the youth to acquire vocational skills, saying of the 32 beneficiaries selected from the 16 local government areas of the state, 15 would undergo training on interlocking, six on horticulture, 11 on POP during a three-month training programme.

He said the beneficiaries would get N6,000 to facilitate their learning among other benefits.

Also speaking, the state coordinator of the NDE, Mr. Aba Omachoko, urged the beneficiaries to take the training seriously so that they can become employers of labour and wealth creators.

One of the trainers, Mr. Aleri Okanachi, who said horticulture had fetched him money, added that he also got married through the business.